Dakota Johnson filmed on set of Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' film adaption

Dakota Johnson was spotted on the streets of New York City filming for the upcoming movie Verity.

Johnson was spotted on the streets of Manhattan on March 12 surrounded by film crews while shooting the film adaption of Colleen Hoover's popular novel of the same name.

In photos and a video from the shoot, Johnson dons a long beige peacoat and headphones while walking down 41st Street.

In another photo Johnson can be seen getting splashed with what appears to be a red substance on the street.

Also spotted in the photographs is Josh Hartnett, who is slated to star alongside Johnson in the film.

As previously announced, Anne Hathaway is set to star in the film as the movie's namesake character, bestselling author Verity Crawford, with Hartnett playing her husband, Jeremy Crawford, and Johnson playing a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh.

The official synopsis reads, "Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett), husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident."

"Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family's past," the synopsis continues. "As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity's writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath."

Michael Showalter is slated to direct the project for Amazon MGM Studios.

