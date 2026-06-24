'Dutton Ranch' renewed for season 2 at Paramount+

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in the second episode of 'Dutton Ranch' season 1. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

It's time to go back to Texas.

Dutton Ranch has been renewed for season 2 at Paramount+. This renewal comes ahead of the release of the first season's final two episodes.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return to their Yellowstone roles of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the spinoff series. Also starring are Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

The ensemble cast also includes Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip, who "are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," according to a press release. "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

As Beth and Rip fight to build their future far away from Yellowstone and all its ghosts, "they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul," an official synopsis reads.

The spinoff garnered the biggest original series launch in the streaming service's history, according to numbers from the company. It generated 12.9 million global streaming views in the seven days following its premiere.

Chad Feehan serves as showrunner on Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

"Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity," Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said in a press release. "We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in season 2."

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