Ed Sheeran Brings the Billions Club to Dublin

In November of last year, Ed Sheeran played a special performance at the Royal Dublin Society to celebrate some of his most famous tracks that have passed one billion streams on Spotify.

Sheeran, 34, is part of Spotify’s Billions Club, as he has 14 tracks that have surpassed the milestone of being streamed over a billion times.

On Jan. 22, “Billions Club Live with Ed Sheeran: A Concert Film” debuted on Spotify. The United Kingdom singer delivered an intimate show for fans in Dublin.

With a guitar in hand, a loop pedal and his melodic voice, Sheeran took over the venue as fans were seen swaying, smiling and singing along to their favorite tracks.

The special film is 24 minutes long and also includes insight into the 34-year-old singer’s connection to Dublin.

“Dublin was the place that I discovered I wanted to be a songwriter,” Sheeran says in the film. “I used to come to Ireland four or five times a year with my family. It really feels like coming home. It’s where I sort of learned to write songs—my uncle taught me my first chords on a guitar. I remember being like, ‘That’s what I want to do with the rest of my life.’ I was 11 or 12. Ireland is my sort of spiritual home, musically.”