Ed Sheeran Reveals “LOOP Tour” Setlist: Classic Hits and New Tracks

Ed Sheeran performs for Spotify’s Billions Club Live show on November 03, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Spotify)

Ed Sheeran is hitting the road this year for his “LOOP Tour,” and the setlist has fans buzzing with excitement. The United Kingdom singer is not slowing down as he is back on tour just three months after wrapping up his “Mathematics Tour” last September.

As Billboard reported, on Jan. 13, Sheeran teamed up with Apple Music to unveil the setlist for the tour which kicks off this month in Auckland, New Zealand.

The setlist features a mix of old and new tracks, including songs such as “The A Team” and “Sapphire.”

Although the setlist was recently shared, the 34-year-old singer had alluded to this type of lineup in a July Instagram post last year.

“Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour,” Sheeran shared back in July. “New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x.”

Fans are now counting down the days to hear their favorite tracks live. Sheeran is set to tour across New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, the United States, and Canada.

Below is the official “LOOP Tour” playlist:

1. “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”

Album: + (2011)

2. “Sapphire”

Album: Play (2025)

3. “Castle on the Hill”

Album: ÷ (2017)

4. “The A Team”

Album: + (2011)

5. “Shivers”

Album: = (2021)

6. “Don’t”

Album: x (2014)

7. “Give Me Love”

Album: + (2011)

8. “Galway Girl”

Album: ÷ (2017)

9. “I Don’t Care”

Album: No. 6 Collaborations Project (2019)

10. “Peru”

Album: = (2021)

11. “Beautiful People”

Album: No. 6 Collaborations Project (2019)

12. “Old Phone”

Album: Play (2025)

13. “Celestial”

Album: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet soundtrack (2022)

14. “Camera”

Album: Play (2025)

15. “Photograph”

Album: x (2014)

16. “Thinking Out Loud”

Album: x (2014)

17. “Perfect”

Album: ÷ (2017)

18. “Symmetry”

Album: Play (2025)

19. “Bloodstream”

Album: x (2014)

20. “Afterglow”

Album: = (Tour Edition) (2022)

21. “Shape of You”

Album: ÷ (2017)

22. “Azizam”

Album: Play (2025)

23. “Bad Habits”

Album: = (2021)