'God of War' will recast lead role Kratos after Ryan Hurst's on-set injury

Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of 'God of War.' (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

The upcoming God of War series will recast the actor playing its lead role of Kratos.

Prime Video confirmed the news to ABC Audio on Friday. Ryan Hurst, who was the original actor cast as Kratos, was seriously injured while on set of the video game TV adaptation in late June. The actor tore a bicep while performing a stunt on the show.

After careful consideration, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios made the decision to recast the role. Production on God of War paused immediately after Hurst's injury. It remains on pause.

While recovery time for such an injury is unclear, it would likely not have been safe for Hurst to resume filming until 2027. This led to the decision to recast his role. Additionally, the show's co-lead, Atreus, is played by child actor Callum Vinson. Much of the existing footage will need to be reshot as Vinson is growing and changing each day.

Production started on God of War back in February. It's based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game and has already received a two-season order from the streamer.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows "father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye," according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. "Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

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