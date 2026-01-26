Harry Styles Brings the Groove with New Music & Upcoming Tour

Harry Styles is back with new music, a tour, and all the groove. Fans are now looking forward to seeing Styles live on tour.

Styles, 31, is gearing up for the “Together, Together” tour he unveiled last week. Fans were in for a surprise as the singer also released his latest single “Aperture”. The track is part of his upcoming album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” set to be released on March 6.

Styles shared the news on his Instagram and fans quickly flooded the comments section to share their excitement for the upcoming release.

“Screaming all the time,” one fan shared, “Breathing Occasionally.”

Other fans are ready to welcome the singer back.

“We missed you 😭,” another fan commented.

Styles continued surprising fans as he unveiled the official music video for “Aperture”. The announcement was shared on Instagram with the simple caption “Aperture Video. Out Now.” and a behind the scenes picture.

From his One Direction days to his solo career, Styles continues to bring new music for fans around the globe.