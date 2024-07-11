'Inside Out 2' becomes Pixar's highest-grossing film of all time in worldwide box office

Inside Out 2 is officially Pixar's highest-grossing movie of all time.

The massively popular animated movie has now grossed $1,251,434,061 at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, which reflects studio reports. That figure also places it as the 23rd highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, a list topped by some of the biggest titles in films, such as Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic.

In capturing Pixar's top spot, Inside Out 2 leaped over Incredibles 2, now in the #24 spot.

The original Inside Out, which came out in 2015, still holds a place on the highest-grossing movies worldwide list, sitting at #88.

Inside Out 2 also holds the #1 spot on the worldwide box office chart for 2024 releases, with a significant lead over Dune: Part Two, which grossed $710,865,636.

Inside Out 2 picks up where the 2015 film left off.

Riley, now 13 and entering her teenage years, navigates life with a kaleidoscope of emotions in her mind, including Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced respectively by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Lewis Black.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone," reads a synopsis of the film.

Joining the original crew are a group of new emotions: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia — voiced respectively by Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

