Jared Leto's surprising sub for Pat Sajak in 'Wheel of Fortune' April Fools' gag

Oscar winner Jared Leto replaced Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune during Monday night's episode -- temporarily -- in an April Fools' Day prank.

The episode, which aired April 1, began with Leto walking out with Vanna White and waving at the audience as the announcer introduced them as "the stars of our show," as usual.

As they arrived at their marks, Leto channeled Sajak, telling White to "have a great show" before the two separated and made their way to their usual positions.

Leto -- still dedicated to the bit -- showed off his hosting chops by saying, "All right everybody, grab those devices. It's time to give away some money: $1,000 in our first toss-up, the category is On the Map."

Then the prank was over, with the show cutting to Sajak as host.

Incidentally, the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and his bandmate brother, Shannon, recently posted a Wheel-themed video to announce their band's forthcoming tour starting in July. They portrayed contestants on the actual set of the show, with Sajak and White playing along with the gag.

