Jerry Ferrara throws back to 'Entourage', talks new sports podcast 'Throwbacks'

"I got a wild career, man," former Entourage star Jerry Ferrara tells ABC Audio. "I'm not even saying it's like the best career ever, but I think it's one of the more unique ones, that's for sure."

Indeed, the guy who got famous playing fast-talking dealmaker Turtle in Entourage has appeared opposite Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman in Last Vegas, was directed by Clint Eastwood in Sully and recently appeared on the smash series Power.

He now has a new project: Throwbacks, a sports, entertainment and lifestyle podcast he's co-hosting with Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

Ferrara was early to the podcasting game, having started one with his wife back in 2012, but he explains the new project combines some of his great loves. "My side hustles ... have always been about, 'Hey, how can I figure out how to semi earn a living talking and doing things that I like do for fun,' which was always like video games, golf and talking sports, right?"

He and Leinart share interests in each other's respective careers, and with kids the same age, they're "becoming friends in real time."

Entourage turned 20 years old in July, and Ferrara describes how fondly he looks back at it. "It's a lot easier to appreciate it now because when it was going on, I remember just being ... always worried it was going to get taken away because it was too good to be true, you know?"

He adds, "So now knowing that, hey, look, there's nothing that could happen. No one can take it away. ... It's nice to look back on it. I have a 16-year-old nephew who's watching it now ... and it's so funny to see a young person nowadays watching it."

