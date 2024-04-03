Jonathan Majors' motion to set aside conviction denied ahead of sentencing

A Manhattan criminal court judge has denied Jonathan Majors' motion to set aside his conviction in his domestic violence case.

The Creed III and Loki star's sentencing will move forward Monday as scheduled.

A jury found Majors, 34, guilty of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict following a trial in December 2023.

Majors faces up to a year in jail on the two counts.

The charges stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with Jabbari in a for-hire SUV in New York City that began after Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on Majors' phone, according to testimony from the trial. Jabbari testified that she tried to grab his phone after seeing a message pop up saying, "I wish I was kissing you."

She described in court Majors pulling her right hand behind her back while holding the phone in her left.

"It just felt like he was twisting my arm and my hand and trying to make me feel pain," she said in court.

Majors declined to testify in his defense during the trial. In a sit-down interview with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis in January, his first following his conviction, he said he was "shocked and afraid" upon hearing the verdict.

Majors also denied twisting her arm and causing her alleged injuries in his interview.

"She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That's all I remember," he said.

