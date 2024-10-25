Judge declines to reconsider criminal charges for Alec Baldwin in fatal 'Rust' shooting

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

A New Mexico judge has declined to reconsider criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust in October 2021.

"Because the State's Amended Motion raises arguments previously made, and arguments that the State elected not to raise earlier, the Court does not find the Amended Motion well taken," the decision said.

The court dismissed the state's application to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges that were thrown out after prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense, namely ammunition brought to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

"State does not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify the grant of a motion to reconsider," the opinion said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

