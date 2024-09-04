Krispy Kreme going all in to celebrate Barbie's 65th birthday

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts plus new flavors for St. Patrick’s Day Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors. (leezsnow/Getty Images)

While Barbie is an ageless icon, the Mattel doll is actually turning 65, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating in a big way.

The doughnut company has announced the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection, stylish confections packaged in a limited-edition custom box.

Among its offerings are — naturally — the Barbie Pink Doughnut, "inspired by Barbie's iconic pink and popism" and "piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie sunglasses."

There's also the Malibu Dream Party Doughnut, "an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud."

There's also a Barbie Berries 'n Kreme variety and a Barbie Sweet 65th doughnut, to boot.

Meredith Norrie, VP of global licensing and consumer products at Mattel, comments in part, "Krispy Kreme is ... inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite."

The treats are available at select grocery stores and Krispy Kreme locations.

But also up for grabs is a limited line of Barbie Fashionista dolls that "include a Krispy Kreme paper hat, dozen box and doughnut" and "a custom Barbie x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket."

Those you have to enter to win, however, by commenting and tagging a friend on Krispy Kreme's social channels — @krispykreme — between Wednesday and Friday.

If that wasn’t Kenough, on Saturday you can snag a free glazed doughnut by walking in — or driving up to — a participating Krispy Kreme location wearing pink.

