Lainey Wilson attends as CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is opening up about a special tribute to Dolly Parton planned for the 2026 CMA Awards.

Wilson, who is set to host the 60th annual CMA Awards, spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about honoring Parton and celebrating six decades of country music.

“No amount of honoring will be enough for that lady, and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she did for me personally, the friend that she became,” Wilson told Roberts in a preview of her special, Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts, that aired Tuesday on GMA.

Wilson, the reigning CMA entertainer of the year, is set to honor Parton during a special opening tribute at this year’s awards ceremony.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+. The program will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Speaking about the lessons she learned from Parton, Wilson said the country music legend’s impact goes beyond her awards and accomplishments.

“At the end of the day, they weren’t talking about how many Grammys she won and how many accolades she had and how many CMA awards she had,” Wilson said. “They talked about what kind of person she was, and I think we all need to strive for that right there.”

Wilson also reflected on the legacy of the CMA Awards, which are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

“Country music has changed a lot over the past 60 years, but the thing that has stayed the same is how it makes people feel, and that’s what we’re celebrating,” she said.

The awards show also holds special meaning for Wilson, who won her first CMA Award in 2022 for new artist of the year.

“I thought, oh my gosh, this is a huge step,” Wilson recalled of hearing her name announced. “I knew that, like, ‘okay, I’m a part of country music history now!’”

“It doesn’t get much cooler than that!” she added.

For more of Roberts’ conversation with Wilson and a look back at six decades of country music history, tune in to Roberts’ CMA anniversary special, Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts, Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

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