Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmy Awards

Mariska Hargitay has been tapped to host TV's biggest night.

The Law & Order: SVU star will host the 78th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television. This makes her the first woman to host the awards ceremony in 15 years. The last time a woman hosted the Emmys was 2011, when Jane Lynch took on the role.

NBC will broadcast the show live on both coasts from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

“Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” Hargitay said in a press release. “Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.”

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego called Hargitay "one of television’s most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and in culture."

"We’re so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year’s Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television,” Abrego continued.

Nominations for the 78th Emmys will be announced on Wednesday. The Television Academy will stream the announcement live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com.

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