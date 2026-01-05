New Year, New Sound: Nick Jonas Kicks Off 2026 With a New Song, “Gut Punch”

Nick Jonas fans welcomed 2026 with a new track from the 33-year-old singer. On Jan. 1, Jonas took to his Instagram to share his latest track “Gut Punch” was officially available for fans to stream.

“Gut Punch is out now everywhere,” Jonas wrote on the post’s caption. “Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back. Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026. Thank you. Love you.”

Although the track was released on music streaming platforms on New Years Day, fans have heard the song live as Jonas has been performing it throughout the Jonas Brothers’ Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown anniversary tour.

Nonetheless, fans have been showing up for the singer and expressing their love for the new song.

The track touches upon the pressures of trying to be perfect. Many fans have shared the positive impact the song has had on them.

“I can’t even begin to thank you for this song!,” one fan shared in the comments section. “My self love and healing journey really started last year and now I have these words to take with me in 2026 ❤️”

Fans are now looking forward to hearing Jonas’ upcoming musical body of work as the artist is gearing up to release his latest album “Sunday Best” on Feb. 6. “Gut Punch” is part of the 11-track album fans are now anticipating.