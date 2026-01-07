Ready, Set, Glow: Selena Gomez is Bringing her Rare Beauty Makeup Line to Ulta Beauty

AudioEye reports on Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line that is useable for people with limited hand mobility, proving that accessibility builds loyalty and resonates with consumers. JC Olivera // Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez fans are getting ready to welcome the singer’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, to Ulta Beauty this February.

On Jan. 5, Rare Beauty and Ulta Beauty shared a post on Instagram announcing the big news.

“”IT’S HAPPENING💫," the caption says. “On February 1, Rare Beauty is coming to every @UltaBeauty near you. We can’t wait to meet even more of you, welcome new friends, and share what we’ve been building together. See you soooon🤍”

Fans have been flooding the comments section sharing their excitement.

“Thankkkkkk god!” one fan shared. “ I’m so far from a Sephora & everytime I set foot in my Ulta I prayed this day would come! So freaking stoked!”

As fans prepare their wallets for their new Rare Beauty shopping destination, the founder herself, Gomez, also took to her instagram to share the news.

“Rare Beauty is coming to Ulta Beauty ♥️,” the 33-year-old singer shared in her Instagram. “This means even more opportunities to experience Rare Beauty in person. I’m beyond grateful for this community, none of this would be possible without you. Thank you, thank you, thank YOU!!! Cannot wait to see you on 2/1 @ultabeauty @rarebeauty”

From self-care staples, such as under eye patches and lip butters, to makeup essentials, such as blush and mascara, Rare Beauty has continued to expand its collection and is soon to be available at Ulta Beauty.