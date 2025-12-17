Recap the biggest things that happened in 2025 to Taylor Swift!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Eras Tour may have ended in 2024, but that didn’t stop Taylor Swift from thriving in 2025! Here are the top things that happened to Taylor this year!

Taylor appeared at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards 🎶

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2: Taylor Swift presents the award for Best Country Album at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)

Showing up in a jaw dropping red dress was iconic of Taylor. Forget about wearing an initial in a chain around your neck...Taylor amplified the short red dress with an initial of “T” on her thigh! Fans were fixated on this looks signifying a new era from Taylor (spoiler alert...it was!) “Call It What You Want” (we’re calling it a power move!)

Taylor bought back her masters! 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤

“It’s been a long time coming” but Taylor now owns all of her masters! She shared that the money generated from The Eras Tour helped her make it happen. It’s like we ALL own a piece of Taylor’s discography! 🥹

She got engaged to Travis Kelce 💍

The “Love Story” we love seeing unfold just got amped up a notch! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared in a joint post that they’re getting married! This proposal was so dreamy (and absolutely broke the internet with millions of likes!)

Taylor gave a new era to fans! ❤️‍🔥

Taylor Swift teased in The Eras Tour Book, released in 2024, that she’ll “see you next era.” Fans didn’t expect 12:12 on the 12th (of August) that Taylor would announce a new era! Taylor Swift shared the news on the ‘New Heights’ podcast. We didn’t expect ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to change our brain chemistry on October 3! We were SO here for this (and the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter.)

The release of The End of an Era docuseries on Disney Plus.

Taylor released The End of an Era docuseries on Disney Plus and finally gave fans the footage to the last few dates of The Eras Tour in Vancouver. The Eras Tour: The Final Show featured songs from Taylor’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department.