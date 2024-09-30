Sam Heughan pens emotional goodbye to 'Outlander' as filming wraps

Sam Heughan is saying goodbye to Outlander.

The Scottish actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a slideshow of images from his 11-year, eight-season and 101-episode tenure playing Jamie Fraser as filming on the beloved Starz series' eighth and final season officially wrapped.

"What a journey," he wrote alongside the snaps. "So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends."

Heughan went on to shout out Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the books the show is based on, as well as his Irish co-star Caitriona Balfe, who he called "my brilliant partner in crime."

The official Instagram account for the series also marked the momentous occasion.

"Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication," the show's post reads. "Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning."

Also included in the show's post is a slideshow featuring cast members holding clapboards and sharing what they wanted to take from the set after filming wrapped.

Heughan revealed he'd like to take Jamie's kilt home with him, while Balfe hilariously shared on her clapboard that she'll be taking "a nap."

The second half of Outlander season 7 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz. No premiere date for the eighth and final season has yet been announced.

