Tom Holland and Zendaya Walk The Carpet For Spider-Man Brand New Day

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Actor Tom Holland and actress Zendaya pose at the photocall for the film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in the Courtyard of the Four Seasons Hotel on 15 May 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

My Spidey senses are saying, these two are DEFINITELY man and wife.

I feel like the meme of the old woman in Titanic...It’s been 84 years (at least it feels like it) since we’ve seen Tom Holland and Zendaya on a red carpet together. THANK GOD FOR THE NEW SPIDER MAN MOVIE. Spider-Man Brand New Day hits theaters in July, and the press tour is just beginning, in Madrid.

Tom and Z met at their chemistry read for the first movie back in 2016, and since, have become best friends, a romantic couple, and allegedly husband and wife.

Check out their photos on the carpet that are too cute for words.