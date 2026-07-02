Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Elle: This Legally Blonde prequel series follows Elle Woods during her high school years.

Netflix
Enola Holmes 3: Millie Bobby Brown is back as the young, titular detective in this new movie.

Disney+
X-Men '97: Check out season 2 of the Marvel animated TV series.

Apple TV
Silo: Rebecca Ferguson is back in season 3 of the dystopian drama series.

Movie theaters
Minions & Monsters: The minions are back and taking over Hollywood in this new movie.

Young Washington: See this new movie all about the early days of the first president of the United States.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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