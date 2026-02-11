VCA Walk for the Animals Returns to Broward County

VCA Walk for the Animals - The Humane Society of Broward County

Animal lovers across South Florida are invited to lace up their sneakers and bring their furry friends out for a great cause at the VCA Walk for the Animals, happening Saturday, February 21st, 2026, at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park in Fort Lauderdale. This annual community event benefits the animals at the Humane Society of Broward County, helping provide food, shelter, medical care, and loving homes for thousands of pets in need. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the official walk kicks off at 9:00 a.m.

Participants can enjoy a fun-filled morning along the beautiful waterfront while supporting a mission that truly makes a difference in the lives of local animals. The event also features pet-friendly activities, sponsor booths, and opportunities to learn more about adoption, fostering, and volunteer programs.

Thanks to generous community sponsors and local media partners, including CMG Miami, the walk continues to grow each year—bringing together families, friends, and four-legged companions for one shared purpose: helping animals find safe, happy homes.

For registration details, donations, or more information, visit Walk4TheAnimals.com or call 954-266-6818.

Join the movement, take a step for shelter pets, and be part of a South Florida tradition that saves lives—one paw at a time. 🐾

