2026 insurance satisfaction survey: How Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers compare

Boomers are more likely to be impressed by their insurer’s range of policy offerings, especially with auto insurance (88%), while Millennials report the highest satisfaction with the digital experience (85% for both auto and home).

Across all generations, satisfaction with ease of service was high, while fair rate increases over time received the lowest satisfaction scores.

Here, Insurance.com broke down the results of its annual insurance customer survey by generation — Gen Zers (30 and under), Millennials (31-45), Gen Xers (46-60), and Baby Boomers (61-79) — to find out what each generation thinks their home and auto insurance companies are doing right — and what they're doing wrong.

Key Takeaways:

Ease of service has the highest satisfaction: Across generations, people feel their insurer is easy to deal with.

Rate increases are a cross-generational pain point: Only Gen Z appears to feel rate increases are fair, especially with auto insurance, and satisfaction decreases with age.

Satisfaction with policy offerings increases with age, from 73% among Gen Zers to 88% among Boomers.

No generation is satisfied with discounts, especially when it comes to auto insurance.

How does Gen Z feel about insurance companies?

Key findings

Gen Z (under 30) reported the highest satisfaction with auto insurance in the areas of ease of service, digital experience, and bundling:

Ease of service: 83%

Bundling: 82%

Digital experience: 81%

It’s worth noting that other generations show higher satisfaction with both the ease of service and the digital experience, possibly indicating higher expectations from a tech-savvy generation. Gen Z expects to compare car insurance quotes online with ease.

For home insurance, Gen Z reported the highest satisfaction with ease of service, exceptional standard coverages (90%), and claims handling:

Ease of service: 92%

Exceptional standard coverages: 90%

Claims handling: 86%

The score for exceptional standard coverages was well above that of any other generation, suggesting lower expectations for a newer generation of home insurance policyholders.

Gen Z’s pain points

The lowest-satisfaction category among Gen Zers for auto insurance was for discounts, at 68%, followed closely by fair rate increases over time, at 70%.

However, it’s notable that these were still the highest scores in each category across all generations.

The discounts category was a pain point for Gen Z in the home insurance survey, but satisfaction was still higher than for any other generation at 78%.

Gen Z expects a solid digital experience but is frustrated with the process of comparing insurance options.

“I’m currently with State Farm, but I’m moving soon and am looking for new auto insurance,” says Natalie Schwartz, a Gen Z registered behavioral technician. “I’d love to find a company that offers discounts and uses an app with Face ID to make things easier. I’ve been looking already, but I keep getting a lot of spam emails from putting in my email. It’s so frustrating.”

Insight: Because younger people started paying for insurance more recently and came into an already expensive insurance market, they're used to paying higher rates and haven't seen rates rise over a long period of time.

Gen Z: The takeaway

Gen Z had generally high satisfaction with their insurers, even in areas where older generations were particularly displeased. Characteristics of the youngest generation in the insurance market could explain some of their reactions.

Younger people have only recently started buying insurance and don't have as much experience with insurance companies to compare.

Insurance rates have been rising steadily for several years, so rate increases don't appear as an anomaly.

The digitization of insurance policy purchase and management is precisely what they expect, while older generations may have found it harder to adapt.

How do Millennials feel about insurance companies?

Key findings

For Millennials (31-45), overall customer satisfaction, ease of service, and the digital experience are the most important. However, the category rankings vary for auto and home insurance.

For auto insurance, categories with the highest satisfaction ratings are:

Overall customer satisfaction: 87%

Ease of service 86%

Digital experience 85%

Millennials reported higher overall customer satisfaction and a better digital experience than other generations, showing that easy-to-use digital platforms provide a better insurance experience. Millennials balance digital services with personal help.

“I have Progressive through a local agent,” Cody Robinson, a millennial office manager from South Carolina, says. “I’m happy with the rates and how easy it is to deal with the company. I use the app for everything, and it works well. I’ve only had them for a year, so I’m not sure how rates will go up.”

Home insurance is slightly different, with the highest ratings for:

Ease of service: 87%

Digital experience: 85%

Overall customer satisfaction: 83%

As with auto insurance, millennials report higher satisfaction with the digital experience than other generations, suggesting that they are sufficiently tech-savvy to manage insurance needs online.

Pain points for Millennials

Millennials report the lowest satisfaction with auto insurance was fair rate increases over time, at 61%, followed by discounts, at 64%.

Home insurance followed the same pattern, with 67% of rate increases over time being fair, followed by 71% for discounts.

However, in both auto and home, these low satisfaction scores were higher than those offered by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers.

Insight: Millennials have faced a difficult economy, where high costs have made it harder to achieve goals like homeownership that were more readily attainable for previous generations. That makes them more likely to be frustrated with high insurance costs.

Millennials: The Takeaway

Millennials reported higher satisfaction with digital platforms than any other generation and were less satisfied than Gen Z with rate increases and discounts.

Millennials were the first generation to grow up with easy access to computers, making them more comfortable with digital platforms.

Millennials prefer to handle most insurance needs online or through an app, with the option to speak with a human if necessary.

With high student loans and personal debt and the rising cost of homeownership, millennials seek the greatest value for their money.

How does Gen X feel about insurance companies?

Key findings

Gen X (46-60) reports the highest satisfaction with ease of service, policy offerings, and overall customer satisfaction for both auto and home.

Categories with the highest satisfaction scores for Gen X in auto insurance were:

Ease of service: 87%

Overall customer satisfaction: 84%

Policy offerings: 81%

Gen X reported higher satisfaction with ease of service and policy offerings than Gen Z and Millennials, but their overall customer satisfaction was lower than that of Millennials and Boomers, although car insurance rates for this age group are the cheapest.

Gen X reported the highest satisfaction for home insurance in the same three categories as auto:

Ease of service: 87%

Overall customer satisfaction: 82%

Policy offerings: 82%

While Gen X reported the highest satisfaction with ease of service, it was lower than that of other generations, possibly indicating a less seamless transition to digital services than among younger generations. Personal service still matters when it comes to satisfaction.

"I have State Farm, and I've been with them through a local agent for 20 years," says Candace Phillips, a Gen X office manager. "I've never had problems, and they are quick to answer questions and concerns. I have a home and car bundle, and the prices are very reasonable."

Pain points for Gen X

Gen X reports the lowest satisfaction with auto insurance cost, with fair rate increases over time at 55% and discounts at 60%.

Home insurance saw similar findings, with 56% for fair rate increases and 60% for discounts. Only Baby Boomers showed less satisfaction in these categories.

Gen X had the lowest satisfaction score of all generations with the digital experience in the auto insurance survey.

Insight: High satisfaction with ease of service for Gen X, combined with lower scores for digital service, speaks to a generation that has seen the shift away from personal service and still appreciates being able to access it.

Gen X: The Takeaway

Gen X reported the highest satisfaction with service ease, but these numbers were lower than those of other generations. The lowest satisfaction for both home and auto was with fair rate increases over time.

As Gen X approaches retirement, rising costs are causing frustration for a generation that already struggled to recover from the Great Recession of 2008.

Many Gen X cohorts expect to bundle home and auto insurance and to take advantage of other discounts.

Gen X didn't grow up online, but they are tech-savvy, blending online services with the human touch.

How do Baby Boomers feel about insurance companies?

Key findings

Baby Boomers (61-79) report the highest satisfaction for ease of service, policy offerings, and overall customer satisfaction for both auto and home insurance.

For auto insurance, the highest satisfaction categories are:

Ease of service: 90%

Policy offerings: 88%

Overall customer satisfaction: 86%

Boomers had the highest satisfaction ratings for ease of service and policy offerings compared to other generations, indicating that insurance companies are still providing good service despite the loss of the personal connection older generations were used to.

“When I started getting insurance, an agent would come to your house and suggest appropriate coverage after talking to you for a while,” says Patricia Robinson, a Baby Boomer retiree from South Carolina. “Now you do everything over the phone and online instead of having a personal connection. It can be more convenient, but it makes you feel unimportant.”

Results for home insurance were similar:

Ease of service: 87%

Policy offerings: 86%

Overall customer satisfaction: 84%

Baby Boomers reported higher satisfaction with policy offerings and overall customer satisfaction than other generations, indicating greater satisfaction with their insurers overall.

Boomers’ pain points

Baby Boomers reported the lowest satisfaction in auto insurance, with drivers with tickets at 48% and fair rate increases at 51%.

Home insurance had the lowest satisfaction, with fair rate increases at 50% and exceptional standard coverages at 53%, likely reflecting higher expectations.

In both auto and home insurance, Baby Boomers had the lowest satisfaction rates across these categories compared with other generations.

Insight: Baby Boomers have been buying insurance for decades, have seen skyrocketing rates, and are the generation least likely to see those increases as fair.

Baby Boomers: The takeaway

Baby Boomers report the highest satisfaction with service ease and with policy offerings of any generation. They report the lowest satisfaction with fair rate increases among all generations.

Boomers have had insurance the longest and have seen premiums rise exponentially.

Baby Boomers are typically retired and on a fixed income, seeking affordable coverage.

Baby Boomers want to develop a relationship with their agent and expect personalized service to meet their needs.

“Baby Boomers are more used to everything just being covered and wanting smaller deductibles, but several do not fall in that category. They have probably experienced a more drastic change than other age groups,” says Zack Pope, agency manager at David Pope Insurance in Missouri.

Cross-generational comparison: What drives insurance company satisfaction?

While each generation has its own unique views on insurance, there are some commonalities:

Across generations, people report the highest satisfaction with ease of service and the lowest satisfaction with the fairness of rate increases.

Overall, customer satisfaction is high across generations, although Gen Z is less impressed when it comes to auto insurance.

Satisfaction drops with each older generation in categories related to costs, including discounts, fair rate increases over time, and drivers with tickets.

The tables below compare our survey results for auto and home insurance. You can see many similarities across insurance types and generational cohorts.

Final thoughts: Insurers should consider generational differences moving forward

Recent generations have grown up with a greater digital presence and increasingly diverse values and expectations. Insurers cannot adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to insurance and expect it to translate across multiple generations.

While younger generations prioritize the insurer's user experience, older generations prioritize trust and are willing to maintain a more personal relationship with the insurer. To bridge the generation gap, insurers need a strong digital platform complemented by human support.

Across all generations, frustration is only growing with ongoing rate increases, although younger generations are more likely to view those increases as fair. As this drives people to look for cheaper coverage, insurers will need to find new ways to keep customers loyal.

“I feel that age groups have less to deal with how people handle insurance than economic standing, density of population, or where the person lives,” Pope says.

However, generation is also interconnected with those factors, with younger generations more likely to face financial struggles and to gravitate toward urban centers, where amenities are accessible. Older generations tend to be more financially stable and purchase larger homes in suburban areas. They may be more concerned with finding the best home and auto insurance companies than with the cheapest.

All of these things impact insurance needs, and what people value in an insurance company as they move through the stages of life, one thing is clear: Good service is not negotiable.

Methodology

In the fall of 2025, Insurance.com surveyed 2,000 insurance customers. The survey was conducted by independent market research service Dynata. Customers were asked to rate their insurance company on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 indicating very unsatisfied and 5 indicating highly satisfied, across various categories for home and auto insurance.

Responses of 4 or 5 were included to create an average for satisfied customers, and those averages were separated by generation into:

Generation Z, represented by ages 30 and under

Millennials (Generation Y), represented by ages 31-45

Generation X, represented by ages 46-60

Baby Boomers, represented by ages 61-79+

This story was produced by Insurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.