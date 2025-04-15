25th anniversary vinyl edition of Britney's 'Oops!... I Did It Again' coming in May

Britney Spears' smash second album, Oops!... I Did It Again, was released May 3, 2000, which is why we're getting a 25th anniversary vinyl edition in May.

Shipping on May 16, the two-LP deluxe limited-edition release comes in a hardcover package with a 20-page booklet of rare and never-before-seen photos. It's pressed on "Sangria" colored vinyl, and includes two brand-new remixes of "Stronger" and the title track.

The two-LP set includes the 12 tracks from the original album, plus B-sides and additional tracks that were released internationally, like "Girl In The Mirror," "You Got It All," "Heart" and "Walk On By." Additionally, it compiles various mixes and edits of the title track, "Stronger," "Don't Let Me Be the Last To Know" and "Lucky."

The package, which will set you back about $100, is available for preorder now.

Upon its release, Oops!... I Did It Again debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 1.319 million copies, setting a new record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist. Britney's record wasn't broken until Adele's 2015 album, 25, sold 3.38 million copies in its first week.

The album was also Britney's second straight release to be RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of 10 million copies, making her the youngest artist to have more than one Diamond album.

