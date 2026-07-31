5SOS join Sombr, Charli XCX joins Lorde at Lollapalooza

What do artists do at Lollapalooza when they're waiting around to go on, or they've already performed and decide to hang out? They join other artists onstage, that's what.

As the festival kicked off in Chicago Thursday, Sombr welcomed 5 Seconds of Summer to the stage to join him for a cover of the Australian band's signature song "She Looks So Perfect." You can see footage of the moment on 5SOS' Instagram Story and on Billboard's Instagram. The band had played Lolla earlier in the evening. Their setlist featured a cover of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."

Meanwhile, Lorde headlined Lollapalooza on Thursday and brought out Charli XCX, who's set to headline on Friday night. The two performed the remix of "Girl, so confusing," which appeared on Charli's album Brat and it's completely different but also still brat.

The two have performed the song together live multiple times since it was released in 2024. Charli posted videos and photos of the Thursday night performance and wrote on Instagram, "the more we do this the more special it feels <3 love you ella, congrats on headlining and ty for bringing me out!!!! ps i headline lolla tonight… im excited."

Also performing Friday at Lollapalooza are Zara Larsson, Major Lazer, Suki Waterhouse, Slayyter, Finn Wolfhard and many more. Olivia Dean and JENNIE headline on Saturday; it's Tate McRae on Sunday.

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