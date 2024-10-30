After dropping clues in her videos, Sabrina Carpenter officially partners with Prada Beauty

It's not a coincidence that you saw Sabrina Carpenter applying Prada Beauty lip products in the videos for her hits "Please Please Please" and "Taste." Those were actually Easter eggs leading to the announcement that Sabrina and Prada Beauty are officially collaborating.

In the video for "Please Please Please," when Sabrina gets bailed out of jail, the only two items she gets back are her sunglasses and Prada lip balm. "I had to think, 'Okay, what product is on me at all times that I'd truthfully be picking up from jail?!'" Sabrina tells Vogue. "Ever since I was first introduced to it by my makeup artist a few months ago, it's without a doubt the Prada Blue Balm."

And in the video for "Taste," Sabrina applies Prada lipstick — Monochrome in color Tonka, to be specific — while checking her reflection in a knife, before she goes out to commit mayhem. "I loved the added flair of touching up my glam before the other antics commenced," Sabrina tells Vogue.

“It was so fun to drop little hints for my fans,” she notes. “My music videos are such a labor of love, so I love incorporating elements that are authentic to me and add to the overall storyline."

"One of the reasons I’m excited about launching this with Prada Beauty is because their products emphasize some of my favorite features and give the perfect level of glam that makes me feel feminine but still sophisticated," Sabrina says.

It's not clear what form the partnership will take, but Sabrina says, “I’ve been a fan of Prada for so many years. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.