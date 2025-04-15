After Wendy's mocks Katy Perry's space flight, Kesha seemingly piles on

Blue Origin's New Shepard mission, which sent six women into space on Monday, has certainly had its detractors — but Katy Perry's involvement has made her the unlikely target of a fast-food restaurant chain's online trolling. And that, in turn, has led to what appears to be a response from Kesha.

When the Pop Crave account posted a photo of Katy in her flight suit along with the headline, "Katy Perry has returned from space," the official social platform X account for burger chain Wendy's commented, "Can we send her back." It then reposted a photo of Katy kissing the ground when she emerged from the space capsule and captioned it, "I kissed the ground and i liked it."

Wendy's further posted, "When we said women in stem this isn't what we meant."

A few hours later, Kesha posted a photo of herself smiling and sipping a drink from Wendy's. Fans interpreted this as Kesha's approval of Katy being mocked.

As for why she'd be happy about it, you may recall that Kesha was involved in a yearslong legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexual and emotional abuse. You may also recall that Katy's latest album, 143, featured her reuniting with Dr. Luke, who'd produced most of her early hits. Many fans expressed their disappointment that Katy would work with Luke after everything that happened with Kesha.

Chris Anokute, the A&R executive who's worked with Katy for years, including on 143, acknowledged in a March interview, "I think there was some backlash for her reuniting with Dr. Luke, which was my desire, and my recommendation for her to go back in the studio with Luke, 'cause Luke is a dear friend. And all the stuff he was accused of is actually not true."

