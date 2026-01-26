Ahead of Grammys, Spotify puts Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Lola Young baby photos on billboards

Having your baby pictures put up on billboards in your hometown may sound like a cruel joke — but it's actually Spotify's way of congratulating some of this year's Grammy nominees.

The Spotify billboards have been erected in the hometowns of the contenders for best new artist at Sunday's Grammy Awards. Each one features a baby or childhood photo of the nominee, along with a brief comment about their careers.

For example, Addison Rae's billboard in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows her as an infant wearing a sash and a crown; the text reads, "Pageant beginnings. Pop stardom destiny."

Olivia Dean's billboard in London shows her as a smiling grade-schooler with the text, "From harmonies. To headliner." Lola Young's billboard, also in London, features a photo of the "Messy" singer at around age 8 with the text, "Once sang to six people. Now heard across six continents."

The billboard for KATSEYE includes photos of all six members as little girls with the text, "Six strangers then. Shared by millions now."

The billboard for Leon Thomas in Brooklyn, New York, shows the "Mutt" singer as a teenager with the text, "You wrote the hits, before becoming one," in reference to the fact that before he became an artist in his own right, he co-wrote and co-produced songs for artists like Ariana Grande, Drake and SZA.

Additional billboards have been put up in Carlsbad and Los Angeles, California, for Alex Warren and The Marias, respectively, and in New York City for sombr.

On Thursday Spotify will host its annual Best New Artist event in LA honoring all of this year's nominees. All the nominees will perform at the party.

