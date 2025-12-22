Ahead of Jonas Brothers' Christmas break, Nick reflects on their tour: 'There's been so many moments'

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Jo Jonas perform on stage during Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, September 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which got underway in August in the brothers' home state of New Jersey, will pause after Monday night's show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for Christmas. It will then resume Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by a New Year's Eve show in Hollywood, Florida.

The 20th anniversary tour has made headlines all year for all the special guests — both old and new — the brothers have welcomed to their stage. It began with their former Disney Channel pal Demi Lovato, who joined them for the opening night at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, along with Switchfoot and Dean Lewis.

Since then, just a partial list of guest appearances has included a reunited Fifth Harmony, Hanson, John Legend, Jordin Sparks, Colbie Caillat, Natasha Bedingfield, Jason Mraz, Gavin DeGraw, Kenny G, Alex Warren, Alessia Cara, Plain White T's, Russell Dickerson, Vanessa Carlton, Maren Morris, Christina Perri, Walk the Moon and Ashlee Simpson.

With all those guests, the JoBros are likely to have a favorite moment, right? Nick Jonas was diplomatic when answering that question.

"I mean kicking the tour off at Met Life, with the special guests that we had out for that show, was pretty incredible," he told ABC Audio. "But there's been so many moments."

"It's been fun to use those moments to not only celebrate the past and have friends and people that we've admired, but also to introduce new artists to the world," he added.

For those fans who weren't lucky enough to be in the audience for one of those special moments, JoBros have hinted that they might put out live recordings of the tour — so stay tuned.

