AJ McLean is upset "Paradise" isn't a Backstreet Boys song

During his and Joey Fatone's A Legendary Night tour, AJ McLean sings a number of *NSYNC songs, while Joey sings Backstreet Boys tunes. But AJ admits there's one song by the *NSYNC guys that he really wishes his group could've recorded.

Speaking to People, AJ says he's jealous of "Paradise," the song on Justin Timberlake's new album that the guys from *NSYNC appear on. "I got to hear it a week before it premiered," he says. "The first thing I said to myself was, 'Damn it. Why is this not a Backstreet Boys song?'"

As for the *NSYNC songs he performs on tour with Joey, AJ says his favorites are two deep cuts from the No Strings Attached album: "Space Cowboy" and "Digital Get Down."

"'Digital Get Down' was always my favorite," AJ says. "Just because it was adult, dirty, raunchy."

AJ says he hopes *NSYNC's mini-reunion for "Paradise" and "Better Place" "isn't just a quick thing." He hopes that “they do go back on the road," adding, "The fans need it. They want it."

As for Backstreet, they're hosting their destination vacation event, Backstreet's Back at the Beach, from April 18 to April 21 in Cancun, Mexico. They'll celebrate their 31st anniversary on April 20.

“It’s a testament to the fans ... the music, and to each other, the brotherhood,” says AJ. "We're going to keep doing it until literally the wheels fall off."

