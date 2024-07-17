At album preview party, Post Malone debuts song about his daughter

Post Malone gave a special preview of his new album, F-1 Trillion, at a Bud Light-sponsored event in Nashville Tuesday, during which he welcomed special guests and even dedicated a song to his daughter.

According to Billboard, Posty introduced a new song called "Yours," which he said was inspired by his 2-year-old, whose name he has not shared. Fan-shot video reveals that the song is about how she'll always be his little girl, even if she gets married one day.

The lyrics go, "She might be your better half, yeah, but she’s my everything/ We’ll both love her forever, but I loved her long before/ And one day I know I’ll give her away/ Buddy, that don’t mean she’s yours."

Posty was later joined by country star Blake Shelton for their duet "Pour Me a Drink," plus Blake's 2004 hit "Some Beach." Country star Joe Nichols also dropped by to sing "Brokenheartsville" with Posty.

Country singer/songwriter HARDY also joined Posty for a new song, "Would You Hide My Gun," and then ran through a song by the late country star Joe Diffie, "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)." HARDY and Posty played another song by Diffie at last year's CMA Awards.

Of course, Post also played his pop hits, including "Circles," "rockstar," "Sunflower" and "Congratulations." He closed the show with his current #1 hit, "I Had Some Help." It's a duet with Morgan Wallen, but Morgan wasn't in the house.

F-1 Trillion is out Aug. 16. His F-1 Trillion Tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City.

