Albums by Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse and Adele make top 20 of Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list

Apple Music has been counting down the list of its 100 Best Albums for several weeks now, but the top 10 have finally been revealed.

Apple Music says the list was assembled by the company's "team of experts, alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers and industry professionals." Coming in at #1 is the Grammy-winning The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Lauryn Hill said in a statement, "This is my award, but it's a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love."

The rest of the top 10 is as follows:

2. Thriller - Michael Jackson

3. Abbey Road - The Beatles

4. Purple Rain - Prince & The Revolution

5. Blonde - Frank Ocean

6. Songs in the Key of Life - Stevie Wonder

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) - Kendrick Lamar

8. Back to Black - Amy Winehouse

9. Nevermind - Nirvana

10. Lemonade - Beyoncé

Further down the list, Adele's 21 is in at #15 and Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is #18. You can hear podcasts about all the 100 albums at podcasts.apple.com.

