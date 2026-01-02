Alex Warren, sombr to be honored at pre-Grammy Songwriter Awards

Both Alex Warren and sombr are competing for the best new artist trophy at the Grammys, but a few days before the Feb. 1 ceremony they'll both be picking up awards that are guaranteed.

The National Music Publishers Association and Billboard will hand out their annual Songwriter Awards on Jan. 28 in Hollywood. Alex will receive the song of the year award for his smash "Ordinary." His co-writers on the song will also be honored. Meanwhile, sombr will be named debut artist of the year.

EJAE, who co-wrote the KPop Demon Hunters song "Golden" and also sang on it, will receive the breakthrough songwriter trophy at the ceremony.

Others who will receive awards at the ceremony will be country star Megan Moroney; Justin Vernon aka Bon Iver; and DJ, producer and songwriter Mustard.

