Alex Warren taps Kevin James to help him announce new album 'Wildchild'

When Alex Warren announced his current tour, he enlisted Jennifer Aniston and Max Greenfield to join him in a comical video sharing the news. Now, he's enlisted Kevin James for another comical video announcing his new album.

In the video, Alex arrives on set, ready to film his big announcement. Kevin, playing the director, tries to get him hooked up to a harness that's going to lift him in the air. "Is this gonna be safe?" Alex asked, before a crew member smashes into him, spilling blue paint all over him.

"It's okay, we're gonna fix it in post," says Kevin.

Alex is then hoisted into the air. "My name's Alex Warren, and my new album..." he says, before confetti explodes everywhere, cutting him off. "No! No! No no no!" screams Kevin. "Not yet!"

"You know, it might be a better choice to do it on the ground," suggests Alex, but Kevin won't hear of it. The confetti goes off again, Kevin starts screaming again, the set catches on fire and then the confetti goes off again.

"Alex, just say the line," says Kevin, at the end of his rope.

"My name's Alex Warren, and my new album..." Alex says, before the harness gives way and he falls from the ceiling.

The new album is called Wildchild and it'll be out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to his album You'll Be Alright Kid, which featured his smash hit "Ordinary."

The confetti in the film is likely a reference to Alex's current tour: Each night, he has someone from the audience come onstage and hit a button, which rains confetti everywhere.

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