Alex Warren, Taylor Swift are the RIAA’s 2025 top-certified artists

The Recording Industry Association of America, which hands out Gold and Platinum certifications, has announced its highest-certified music of 2025, and the big winners were Alex Warren and Taylor Swift.

Alex’s song “Ordinary” was the highest-certified single of the year, selling 3 million units. In fact, other than “Ordinary,” only two other songs were certified multi-Platinum singles this year: “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “Nokia” by rapper Drake. Both were certified for sales of 2 million units.

On the album side, Taylor’s The Life of a Showgirl was tops: It was certified five-times Platinum for sales of 5 million units. The only other multi-Platinum album this year was rapper Cardi B‘s Am I the Drama?, which was certified for sales of 3 million units.

Earlier this year, Taylor had reached another RIAA milestone when she became the first and only female artist in history to surpass 100 million RIAA-certified album units overall.

There were only six albums that were certified Platinum this year, for sales of 1 million units: Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem, Sabrina Carpenter‘s Man’s Best Friend, Tate McRae‘s So Close to What, Alex Warren‘s You’ll Be Alright, Kid, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

The RIAA’s Class of 2025, which recognizes artists who earned their first certifications this year, includes Olivia Dean, sombr, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys and Role Model.

