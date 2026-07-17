Ariana Grande brings out the first special guest of her Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour has been going on for a while now, but she's just welcomed her first special guest of the trek.

Ari's been performing the song "Safety Net," from her album Positions, on the tour. During her Thursday show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, she brought out Ty Dolla $ign, who's featured on that track, to join her onstage. You can see the footage on the official Team Ariana Instagram account.

"brooklyn night three ... I have no words," Ariana wrote on her Instagram Story. "love you with all my heart thank you."

The surprise appearance has fans calling for other artists with whom Ari has collaborated to pop up on the tour, including her "Rain on Me" duet partner Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, with whom she's recorded several times.

Ariana's tour has so far been a totally solo endeavor. She doesn't have an opening act, and until now, nobody else has been onstage with her except her backup band and dancers. She wraps up her string of Brooklyn shows Sunday, before moving on to Boston Thursday.

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