Ariana Grande says deluxe album is coming, wants to do mini-tour between 'Wicked' films

Good news, Arianators: A deluxe version of Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine is on the way -- and some live performances (gasp!) may be in the works too.

Appearing on Evan Ross Katz's podcast Shut Up Evan, Ariana reveals, "I definitely thought this album was perfect as it was, and I still kind of feel that way. But with time, I've been inspired to write more songs and inclined to do this deluxe."

"I think I am just really tempted to put a creative button on this storytelling, and I have a lot of ideas and when I have a lot of ideas, I just have to follow them," she adds. "It’s an idea that’s become something I can’t not do."

However, she notes that the release won't be coming "super soon," because, as she notes, "I want to let it live in this current state a little while longer, take my time to execute my vision for this deluxe and make sure that it’s worth the wait and as special as I think it can be."

"I’m working on it constantly, and I’ll have more information on timing soon," she teases. "But just know that I'm working very hard to make it as special as possible."

She also reveals that the last song on the deluxe is "one of my favorite songs I've ever written."

As for a tour, Ariana says, "It would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films."

But, she cautions, "It’s, for a multitude of reasons, not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour. It would be a mini little sampling of shows, I think.”

The first Wicked film is out in November. Part 2 is due in 2025.

