Ariana Grande teases two new songs off 'petal'

Ariana Grande has teased a cappella snippets of two new songs off her upcoming album, petal.

In an Instagram carousel posted Wednesday, she revealed an alternate picture disc of the album available for preorder, as well as the song teases. She shared a portion of the lyrics in the post's caption.

The first snippet is from track five on the album, titled “oh well.” We hear her a cappella harmonies as she sings the lyrics, “Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession/ Thanks but I’ll see you right out/ Good luck on your way to hell/ Oh, well.”

The other snippet is from track seven, titled “freak.” On it she sings, “Someday all the seeds will open/ All of the human life I’ve dreamt of/ Will be real if I start over/ How will it feel?”

Petal, featuring her current single "hate that i made you love me," comes out July 31.

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