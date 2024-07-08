Ariana Grande celebrates four-month anniversary of 'eternal sunshine': "So grateful"

It's been four months since Ariana Grande kicked off the Pop Girlie Takeover of 2024 with her album endless sunshine, and she's looking back in gratitude.

On Instagram, Ari posted a montage of moments from the making and promotion of the album, including scenes from the photo shoot, clips from videos, some of the TV performances she's done, shots of Ari singing in the studio and producing her vocals, and scenes of her working with collaborators including super producer Max Martin.

"wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories. these make me so happy," Ariana captioned the montage. "i cannot believe how much has happened already or that it has already been (and only been) four months. so grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come! love you all so."

So far, eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1, has earned critical acclaim and produced the hits "yes, and?," "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" and "the boy is mine." She's also released remixes featuring Mariah Carey, Troye Sivan and Brandy and Monica.

