Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough is 'reimagining' his songs for new Spanish-language project

Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough just released his first Spanish-language single, "Coqui," and it's part of a larger project that's coming in the future.

According to a press release, Howie's upcoming release will feature new, original music, as well as "reimagined" Spanish versions of select songs from throughout his career. He was inspired to do this by the fans who've told him that they learned English by listening to the Backstreet Boys.

Howie, whose mother is from Puerto Rico, says in a statement, "Growing up, Puerto Rican music, traditions, and family were always a huge part of my life. As I've gotten older and become a father myself, I've felt an even stronger desire to connect with that heritage and share it with my children. This project has allowed me to reconnect with that side of myself in a really meaningful way."

"Coqui" is named after Puerto Rico's famous tree frog, and Howie shot the video in San Juan.

Howie, who didn't grow up speaking Spanish fluently, has been working hard to improve his skills with the language. As for why he's chosen this moment to put out a Spanish project, he told Billboard, "Latin music is so big right now, and people are willing to hear music that's not in their own language."

"I don’t have major expectations," he notes, "this is a passion for me, it’s more of a journey. It’s a story that hopefully people will get to know, of a kid who once wanted to embrace his culture, his roots, and because of society and insecurities over the years, I’ve held myself back, but now is the time.”

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