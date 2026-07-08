Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift score Emmy nominations

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show scored nine Emmy nominations Wednesday, more than any other Super Bowl halftime show.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny was nominated in the outstanding variety special (live) category. It breaks the record previously held by Lady Gaga's halftime show, which received six nods in 2017. Coincidentally, Gaga made an appearance during Bad Bunny's halftime set.

Gaga, meanwhile, scored a nod of her own in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for "The Dead Dance" from Netflix's Wednesday.

Taylor Swift is also an Emmy nominee this year in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for Disney+'s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show. The special scored five nods total.

The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

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