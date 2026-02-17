Bad Bunny's 'DtMF' tops Hot 100, three other songs in the top 10

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Never underestimate the power of a Super Bowl halftime show: Bad Bunny now has the #1 song in the U.S.

His song "DtMF," the title track from his current album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos [I Should Have Taken More Photos], has jumped from #10 to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's his second #1 hit, following his Cardi B/J Balvin collab "I Like It" back in 2018. "DtMF" had previously reached #2 in January 2025, when the album dropped.

Billboard notes that "DtMF" is only the fourth all or mostly Spanish-language song in history to top the Hot 100 and the first by a solo artist. The others were  "La Bamba" by Los Lobos; "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" by Los Del Rio; and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber.

In addition, Bad Bunny has three more songs in the top 10, all of which he performed during his halftime show: "Baile Inolvidable" ["Unforgettable Dance"] at #2; "Nuevayol" [a Puerto Rican nickname for New York] at #5; and “Tití Me Preguntó" ["Auntie Asked Me"] at #7.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "Opalite," which climbed as high as #2 last year after the release of The Life of a Showgirl, has jumped from #11 to #8 after its release as an official single and video.

