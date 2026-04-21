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Best draft picks in Jacksonville Jaguars history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Jacksonville Jaguars history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Reggie Nelson (2007, Round 1, Pick 21)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 63

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 181

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#8. John Henderson (2002, Round 1, Pick 9) (tie)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 64

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 146

- Seasons as Starter: 8

#8. Rashean Mathis (2003, Round 2, Pick 39) (tie)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 64

- Pro Bowls: 1

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 175

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#7. Tony Boselli (1995, Round 1, Pick 2)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 66

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 91

- Seasons as Starter: 6

#6. Marcus Stroud (2001, Round 1, Pick 13)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 67

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 146

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#5. Daryl Smith (2004, Round 2, Pick 39)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 72

- Pro Bowls: 0

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 190

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#3. Brad Meester (2000, Round 2, Pick 60) (tie)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 74

- Pro Bowls: 0

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 209

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#3. Maurice Jones-Drew (2006, Round 2, Pick 60) (tie)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 74

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 126

- Seasons as Starter: 4

#2. Jalen Ramsey (2016, Round 1, Pick 5)

- Position: CB

- Career wAV: 84

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 152

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#1. Fred Taylor (1998, Round 1, Pick 9)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 1

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 153

- Seasons as Starter: 9