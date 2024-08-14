Beyoncé, Shaboozey, Post Malone, Jelly Roll & more nominated for People's Choice Country Awards

It's called the People's Choice Country Awards, but this year's nominees include artists behind some of the biggest pop hits of the year.

Among the nominees: Shaboozey, who's up for seven awards, most of which are for his #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Post Malone is nominated for four awards, most of which are for his #1 song "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is up for a whopping 12 awards, including The People's Artist of 2024, The Female Artist of 2024, The Album of 2024 for Cowboy Carter and multiple nominations in various categories for songs from the album: "Texas Hold 'Em," "16 Carriages," "Jolene," "Blackbiird" and her duet with Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted." Miley's sister Noah Cyrus is nominated for her duet with Shaboozey, "My Fault."

Jelly Roll is up for seven trophies, including The People's Artist of 2024 and The Male Artist of 2024, plus nominations for his collaborations "Lonely Road" with MGK and "Wild Ones" with Jessie Murph, among others.

Other nominees include Noah Kahan, up for his Kelsea Ballerini collab "Cowboys Cry Too"; Dasha, who's nominated in multiple categories thanks to her hit "Austin"; and Kane Brown, who's nominated for The People's Artist, Male Artist and for his Marshmello collab "Miles On It."

Fans can vote via votepcca.com through Aug. 23. The show will air Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. live on NBC and Peacock, with host Shania Twain.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.