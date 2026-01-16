Bieber, Drake and Bruno: 2016 songs take over Spotify in response to online trend

Have you heard? 2026 is the new 2016. At least, that's what it feels like if you've been scrolling through social media lately, where the latest trend involves posting photos of yourself from a decade ago. It turns out people don't just want to remember what 2016 looked like, they want to remember what it sounded like too.

According to Spotify, the creation of user-generated "2016" playlists has increased by more than 790% since Jan. 1. The most-added track to those playlists is "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber, followed by "Lean On" by Major Lazer, DJ Snake and MØ; "Lush Life" by Zara Larsson; "Sorry" by Justin Bieber; and "One Dance" by Drake.

However, when it comes to overall listening this year, the most-streamed song released in 2016 globally is Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like." It's followed by "One Dance," "Starboy" by The Weeknd and Daft Punk, "Let Me Love You" and "Closer" by The Chainsmokers and Halsey.

What's more, the number of songs from 2015 to 2016 that have appeared on Spotify's "Global Top 50" has increased by more than 150% since the start of the year.

If you want to make your own playlist, other popular 2016 songs include "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande, "Work" by Rihanna," "Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake, "This Is What You Came For" by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna — famously co-written by Taylor Swift — and "Hands to Myself" by Selena Gomez.

