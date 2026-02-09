'Billboard' Hot 100 chooses Ella Langley, sends her to record-setting #1 spot

Ella Langley's best known as a country artist, but the overall popularity of the Alabama singer's current hit, "Choosin' Texas," has led her to an historic chart feat.

This song has risen to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while simultaneously topping the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. It's the first song by a woman ever to do so, and one of only four overall to pull it off, following Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" and Morgan's "Last Night."

"Choosin' Texas" also managed to knock Harry Styles "Aperture" out of the top spot on the Hot 100 after it debuted there last week.

Country star-turned-pop star Taylor Swift never managed to top all three of those charts simultaneously. She scored two out of three several times, including with "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "You Belong With Me."

Elsewhere in the top 10, Olivia Dean stays at #2 with "Man I Need," but enjoys a 30% boost in streams thanks to her Grammy win for best new artist. Alex Warren's "Ordinary," meanwhile, jumps from #7 to #3 after his performance on the Grammys. His streams increased 23%. Another song that was performed at the Grammys — Bruno Mars' "I Just Might" — jumps from #6 to #4.

