'Billboard': Treks by Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran among top-grossing tours of 2025

Dua Lipa performs in Belgium during her Radical Optimism tour, June, 2025 (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Getty Images for ABA)

Which pop star made the most money on the road in 2025? The same guy who made the most money on the road in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Billboard has released its year-end Boxscore charts, ranking which tours were the most successful between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025. Among pop tours, Ed Sheeran's The Mathematics Tour was tops. Playing stadiums in Asia and Europe, the tour sold 1.9 million tickets and grossed nearly $215 million. His tours had earned him the #1 spot in three previous years.

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour was #2, grossing $166.2 million from shows in North America, Singapore and London, and selling 722,000 tickets. Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour, meanwhile, took in just over $141 million in Australia, Asia, Europe and North America, selling 1.2 million tickets for the #3 spot.

Bruno Mars, who only performed in Las Vegas and Brazil during the eligible time period, still ended up at #4 on the list with $137 million. Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue came in at #5, marking her first appearance in the chart's top 10 since 2011.

Sabrina Carpenter makes her first appearance in Billboard's year-end top 10, grossing just over $77 million on her Short n' Sweet tour of Europe and North America — good enough for #6.

Here are the rest of Billboard's top 10 pop tours of the year:

7. Justin Timberlake, Forget Tomorrow World Tour of North America and Dublin, $76.2 million

8. Pink, Summer Carnival and Trustfall Tours of the U.S., $75.9 million

9. Tate McRae, Miss Possessive World Tour of Australia, North America and Europe, $75.8 million

10. Backstreet Boys, Into the Millennium residency in Las Vegas, $55.1 million

