Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS to guest on their mom's new vegan cooking show

Billie Eilish's mom, Maggie Baird, is venturing into the culinary world.

She's teaming with public media organization WETA in Washington, D.C., for a cooking series called Climate Kitchen, set to premiere in 2027. Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, will be among the guests on the show, which is described in a press release as "part cooking show, part lifestyle series, part docuseries."

Climate Kitchen will feature recipes for affordable plant-based meals, plus features and information about how our meals can either hurt or help the planet. Other guests will include Martha Stewart, FINNEAS' fiancee, Claudia Sulewski, and sustainable living experts.

Baird told People that she's created recipe books for both Eilish and FINNEAS, adding, "It makes me so happy when they tell me they made one of the recipes." One of Eilish's favorites, she said, is a spicy noodle and tofu soup, to which the singer adds "enough chili flakes in it to heat up a room!"

In a statement, Maggie said the series will show "small, simple behavior shifts can build toward lasting difference in our own health and the health of our planet." She added, "Plant-based food is not the only solution to climate change, but there is no solution without it.”

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