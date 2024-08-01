Billie Eilish joins Charli XCX on "Guess" remix

Atlantic

By Mary Pat Thompson

Billie Eilish is working it out on the remix.

Brat summer continues on as the pop star joins Charli XCX on a new version of her deluxe track "Guess." Charli made the announcement in an Instagram video shared Thursday. The remix drops Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

Charli asks in the video, "Hey Billie, you there?" before a pounding electric beat comes in.

At the end of the short clip, Charli and Billie are seen falling back into a pile of bras. It's a reference to a lyric from the song, which goes, "You wanna guess the color of my underwear?"

"Guess featuring Billie Eilish - Out at 6pm est," Charli's caption reads.

Billie also posted about the collaboration on Instagram. "'Guess' FEATURING ME," Billie captioned the same clip Charli shared. "OUT 3PM PT TODAY @charli_xcx."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

