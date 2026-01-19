Billie Eilish receives MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award

Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish accepted the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award in Atlanta over the weekend.

After receiving the honor presented by the King Center, Billie admitted in her acceptance speech that it was "hard to celebrate" given that environmental justice feels "less achievable than ever given the state of our country and the world right now."

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut, fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and health care becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans,” she said. “It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities are not a priority for this administration.”

But she said that being at the event was giving her hope for the future.

"I am so inspired by all the stories and the other honorees tonight and everyone in this room, and I'm grateful to everyone and for the huge community of people who are taking action centered on Dr. King's message," she said. "I have this platform and I think it's my responsibility to use it, so I feel like I'm just doing what anyone in my position should be doing."

Billie previously raised more than $11.5 million in donations through her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour for her Changemaker Program, which helps organizations fighting food insecurity and the climate crisis.

The annual MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards is set to air on BET in February.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.