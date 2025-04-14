Billie Eilish answers questions from Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Instead of sitting for a regular interview with the May issue of British Vogue, Billie Eilish agreed to answer questions from some of her famous pals. Here's a roundup of some of their questions, along with Billie's responses.

Ariana Grande asked Billie what makes her happiest. "You know what my answer is to this one: dopamine," she replied. "I love activities. I love doing stuff. I can't be stagnant. That's what really makes me happy, things that make me feel activated and stimulated and alive."

Sabrina Carpenter asked Billie for her gas-station order. "I'll always, always get gum. I'll buy gum anytime I see it," Billie replied. "Good old spearmint. Never fruity, never a bubblegum. Disgusting."

Chappell Roan wanted to know why Billie doesn't wear super-long fingernails anymore. "I can't play any instruments with them," she says, but adds, "I miss them so much."

Nicki Minaj said Billie seemed "uncomfortable" with her own beauty and asked if she ever wished people could just hear her music without seeing her.

"I’ve never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything," Billie answered. "I’ve had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard."

Answering Nicola Coughlan's question about what she'd do if she could spend a day in "complete anonymity," Billie said, "I'd love to go ride on the subway. ... I would love to walk around a cute, popular neighborhood or go get a meal, and not have to worry about hiding my face or my safety or about someone taking a photo of me."

Colman Domingo asked, "If heaven exists, what singer or band would you like to perform upon your arrival?" Billie's answer: "The Beatles, definitely. Maybe Frank Sinatra."

